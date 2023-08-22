Experts to develop Alderney Harbour masterplan
- Published
Independent experts have been commissioned by the States of Alderney to develop a harbour masterplan.
The Braye Opportunity Area Masterplan will provide a "long-term vision" for the area, the States said.
Consultations will take place with local stakeholders alongside a review of existing uses within the area.
The General Services Committee (GSC) commissioned Avison Young and partners Maccreanor Lavington Architects to prepare the masterplan.
The States of Alderney said its Island Plan identified the economy as a "key priority and specifically refers to the island's two 'gateways' - the harbour area and a regenerated airport - as essential to economic growth and prosperity".
States members, Bill Abel and Bruce Woodhead, GSC representatives for the project, said: "A masterplan approach will provide us with a clear vision on what the area could look like in the future which will give us greater clarity to guide future planning decisions and unlock those opportunities to improve the prosperity of the island."
The States said the plan would be complete by the end of 2023.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.