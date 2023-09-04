Guernsey teenagers found guilty of rape and sexual assault
- Published
Two teenagers charged with rape, sexual assault and assault on a 14-year-old girl, have been found guilty on all counts in Guernsey's Royal Court.
The case centred around a drunken get together on 11 July 2022 in the north of Guernsey, when all three were aged 14.
The boys denied the charges against them but the Jurats of Guernsey's Royal Court found them guilty on all counts.
They are due to be sentenced in November.
One of the boys was found guilty of two counts of rape, and one count of sexual assault and assault. The other boy was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and assault.
In the summing up in the trial, which lasted more than two weeks, it was said there was no dispute they had all been drunk but there were three different versions of events.
Advocate Jenny McVeigh, for the prosecution, suggested one of the boys had "embellished" his story and had "convinced himself of events, which is utter storytelling, to the point where it didn't make sense".
The court heard the three teenagers had been drinking large quantities of alcohol in a field. The girl said she had passed out from the drinking when the alleged incidents took place.
The court was shown a video interview with the girl by Guernsey Police, the day after the alleged incidents in which she had visible bruises and marks on her skin.
Both the boys said in evidence the girl had consented to having sex with one of them, but that no sexual intercourse actually took place.
