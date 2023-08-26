Preparations begin for Alderney flying competition
Preparations are under way for Alderney's annual Fly-In which takes place in September.
Weather permitting, more than 40 private planes of all sizes and shapes are expected to attend.
The event is organised by the Alderney Flying Club and is hoped to provide a boost for the local economy.
"We hope this year's event will put Alderney firmly back on the private aviation map," club chairman Dave Chiswell said.
The chairman said the club was "encouraged" by the response to the event in light of the lack of aviation fuel at Alderney's airport.
Pilots will need to fly to Guernsey to refuel and will also be charged for additional landing fees there.
"Given that the private aviation sector is one of the island's biggest contributors to the island's visitor economy, it is hoped this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," Mr Chiswell explained.
The event, over the weekend of 1-3 September, involves competition, socialising and entertainment.
There will be prizes for the longest distance flown and largest entry from a UK club.
Those attending will also have the opportunity to experience some of Alderney's attractions and history.
