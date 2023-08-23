Guernsey bus fares could increase
- Published
The cost of bus travel in Guernsey could increase as part of a series of proposed measures to offset rising costs.
Under the proposals, a standard daytime journey fare could rise from £1.25 to £1.50.
Plans are also being put forward to permit free travel only after 9:30 for those aged 65 and over, Monday - Friday.
Islanders are invited to comment on the proposed changes by 6 September.
Other changes would see:
- Pay-as-you-go "PuffinPass" increase to £1.00
- Unlimited weekly pass increase to £25.00
- seven-day family pass increase to £50.00
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure said the price rises would help to offset the increased cost of the bus contract caused by high inflation.
It added that the standard daytime journey fare and the pay-as-you-go "PuffinPass" have remained at the same price for more than 18 months.
If approved, the changes would come into effect on 1 October.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.