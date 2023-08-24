Demolition at Leale's Yard could start in 2023
The developers behind the regeneration of Leale's Yard are hoping to begin site demolition in 2023.
The Channel Islands Co-operative Society is awaiting final planning permission for the scheme which includes 338 houses, a multi-storey car park and a supermarket.
Mark Cox, chief executive of the society, said they would also "soon submit" a demolition application.
In the meantime, he said management of the site would continue.
He added: "We hope the application will be in with the planning department within the next few weeks which would hopefully enable us to be on site before the end of the year to start clearing down the remaining buildings."
Outline planning permission for the site was granted in November last year and Mr Cox said they had since been working their way through the conditions and covenants attached to that.
He said site management was "absolutely key", adding: "We've got to be respectful to the current wildlife residents which have moved on to the site since it's been fallowed.
"We are working hard with our ecology and environmental partners."
He said the slow worm population would be rehoused with other wildlife and would be handled as "sensitively as possible".
Work has been going on in the background, Mr Cox said, on a detailed delivery scheme and a timeline for works.
"As everybody will recognise, the financial world around us, the economy, has changed rapidly and continues to do so," he said.
"We continue to work on making sure the scheme we are looking at is financially viable and that work is ongoing.
"But I think there is a commitment from us all that we'd like to see something happen on Leale's Yard as soon as possible.
"We are committed to trying to get that work under way, with the demolition application being the first part."
The move follows the resignation of Deputy Andrew Taylor, who said he was increasingly concerned about the plans.
