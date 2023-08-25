Designers to create Guernsey harbours plan
- Published
Consultants have been taken on to plan what Guernsey's harbours could look like in the future.
The brief will include ideas on what type of developments should be allowed in St Peter Port and St Sampson harbour.
The States said it would act as a guideline for planners when making decisions.
The brief will cover two scenarios; the port operations staying put or being relocated elsewhere.
The States is yet to decide on the future of the commercial ports so said the brief needed to be flexible.
The process, including time for public consultation, will take about 18 months, the government said.
Deputy Victoria Oliver, president of the Development & Planning Authority, said: "Creating a Local Planning Brief is all about ensuring that our two main harbours live up to their significant potential."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.