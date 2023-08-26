Leale's Yard: States told to 'prioritise funding' for project
The States of Guernsey has been advised to purchase new homes built as part of the regeneration of Leale's Yard.
The Policy & Resources Committee (P&R) said the States should "prioritise funding" for the site to help address a shortage of housing.
The committee said the site was "unlikely" to reach its potential without "some upfront investment".
It added it expected to formally ask the States to enter an agreement to buy new-build homes in December.
The Channel Islands Co-operative Society, which is behind the plans for the site, is awaiting final planning permission for the scheme which includes 338 houses, a multi-storey car park and a supermarket.
If approved, the proposals could lead to the biggest single development in Guernsey's history.
The society said it was hoping to begin site demolition later in 2023.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of P&R, said the purchase of homes would generate revenue for the States.
He said: "Housing supply and affordability is the most critical issue for the island and the States will want to secure as many homes as they can reasonably afford given the pressures on social housing, partial ownership and key worker provision.
"The committee wants to do all it reasonably can to support this troubled site deliver its potential and given its history this seems very unlikely without some upfront investment, which includes support for critical infrastructure like flood defences."
Mr Ferbrache said the committee was in "very early discussions" but added the sale could not progress without States' approval.
"The States will rightly want greater detail, which is under discussion, which is why the final decision will not be until December at the earliest," he said.
"The committee remains steadfastly of the view that it must explore every possible route to increase housing supply and affordability, and especially the availability of key worker homes given the exorbitant cost of agency staff in the health and care sector.
"It will continue to do so but always mindful of securing the best value possible."
In November 2022, Deputy Andrew Taylor resigned from the Development and Planning Authority due to his concerns over the project - before later withdrawing his resignation.
