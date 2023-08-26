Guernsey personal watercraft users warned to slow down
Personal watercraft users in Guernsey and Herm are being told to put the brakes on or risk getting into trouble with the authorities.
The Guernsey harbour master has issued a reminder that there is a speed limit of six knots in most of the bays and harbours, and lower in some areas.
The speed limit exists to protect the safety of swimmers, boaters and wildlife.
It is also to preserve rare wetland habitats and species.
Those using the vehicles are also being asked to steer clear of the puffin colonies around the cliffs of Herm, which are marked by bright yellow buoys.
Harbour master Capt David Barker said: "Operators of personal watercraft, particularly high-performance craft such as Jet Skis, are asked to behave responsibly within our waters.
"Please make safety a priority to avoid becoming a risk to yourself and to others."
All personal watercraft and other vessels capable of speeds more than 17 knots must be registered with Guernsey Harbours.
