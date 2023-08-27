Sark: Four candidates in island by-election
Tiny Channel Island Sark has announced it will hold its first contested by-election in five years.
Four people are standing for three seats in the chamber with a vote on 7 September.
Those standing for the three seats in the Chief Pleas are Rosemary Couldridge, Christopher Bateson, Benjamin Harris and James Martin.
The Chief Pleas is the parliament of the island which has a population of about 500.
The island elects nine of its 18 unpaid politicians, or conseillers, every two years with each serving a four-year term.
The island has only had two contested elections or by-elections in the last 10 years, in 2013 and 2018.
A General Election was called off in 2022 because of a lack of candidates and a by-election was uncontested in the same year.
Voting in the by-election will take place from 10:00-18:00 BST in the polling station at the Sark Island Hall.
