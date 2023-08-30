Beau Sejour looking for new catering partner
- Published
A new caterer is being sought for Guernsey's Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.
Sueco currently runs the site's commercial facilities and provides catering for events, with its contract ending on 30 September.
The company said it was considering its future direction following the death of one its founders last year.
A spokesperson for the centre said the two had worked together for 25 years and "enjoyed a long and productive relationship".
Sam Herridge, the centre's head of recreation services, said: "During this time, the company has more than ably catered for a range of large functions and events - from providing meals for royalty, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne; to feeding all the attendees at large-scale events such as the Achievement Awards.
"A huge thank you has to be made to Sueco for making all these events possible, and the centre is grateful for the company's ongoing support over all these years."
The senior management team of Sueco said: "We have thoroughly enjoyed the variety of challenges and events which we have worked on in partnership with Beau Sejour over the years.
"Following the death of one of its original founders and managing director, Peter Yates, in 2022, the company is now taking some time to consider its future direction in respect of these large-scale event opportunities."
The centre said interim arrangements were being made for existing customer bookings after the contract ended.
The States of Guernsey, which owns the centre, said it was open to expressions of interest with providers expected to cater for about 25 events a year; such as concerts and large dinners hosting up to 800 attendees.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.