New planes at Guernsey 'Meet the Pilots' event
Aviation fans will have the chance to meet new flying team The Titans at this year's Meet the Pilots event.
The annual event gives enthusiasts the chance to talk to pilots and get close to the aircraft ahead of the Guernsey Air Display on 14 September.
The Titans will be joined by Team Raven, a Harvard T-6, a Seafire, a Bronco OV-10B and Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts.
Donations made on the day would help fund future air displays, bosses said.
"Islanders of all ages love Meet the Pilots, as it allows them the chance to see the planes close up and meet those who have the pleasure of flying them," said event organiser Gary Elson.
"It's fantastic that The Titans in their first year as part of the Guernsey Air Display are coming early to be part of Meet the Pilots."
Mr Elson added that the line-up of planes was subject to serviceability and weather issues.
