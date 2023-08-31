Girl, 6, enjoying Guernsey life after battling cancer
- Published
A six-year-old girl has been enjoying Guernsey life after returning from 18 months of treatment for an aggressive and life-threatening cancer.
Starting in November 2021, Romy McGahy received intense oncology care at Southampton General Hospital.
This involved multiple rounds of treatments including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgeries.
Romy's father Tom McGahy said it was fantastic to see her out and about after overcoming so much.
The family was supported by the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation, which allowed them use of one of it flats - called Isaac's Pad - while she was treated for neuroblastoma.
Located next door to the hospital in Southampton, the properties are offered free of charge to Guernsey families needing to seek off-island treatment for a baby or child.
The foundation said the unpredictable nature of the cancer meant only 50% of children with stage four neuroblastoma survived.
Early in May, Romy was officially discharged and her family moved back to Guernsey.
They have been making the most of her good health and the summer.
Mr McGahy said: "When she's running around and having fun and just exploring and you're standing back and watching that - and you go back to what it was like during treatment and what she is like now compared to that, and the fact she has overcome so much, it is amazing.
"She has missed out on so much - to see her in Guernsey, out and about with other kids and just living a completely normal life, the kind of life that every kid should be able to have, is amazing."
He said that, besides the amazing support from friends and family, they had been supported by islanders they had never met before: "They've donated funds to us, or even just sending us messages and just kind of sending us their best and hoping the best for Romy."
Helen McGahy said: "It seems like only yesterday that our worlds were turned upside down in the blink of an eye."
"The four of us arrived at Isaac's Pad in the middle of the night with two hurriedly-packed suitcases, travelling with Romy in her pyjamas with a cannula in her hand, having been diagnosed with some sort of cancer the day before and having spent one night in hospital in Guernsey."
She said: "It felt like we were not in any sort of fit state of mind ourselves to be making this journey or dealing with everything the earth-shattering news entailed, and the whole thing is just a blur for us as parents.
"This makes Isaac's Pad all the more important in our journey.
"It was a safe space that enabled us both to be close to Romy while still caring for our [then] 15-month-old daughter [Zephyr].
"It allowed us to get her to Southampton and commence the treatment she so urgently needed without having to worry about hotels or making arrangements, and it was one less thing to think about when our world had come crashing down.
"We will be forever grateful for this home from home."
Jo Priaulx, co-founder of the foundation, said: "Although we are called the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation, we also support critically ill children and it has been our absolute pleasure to provide Isaac's Pad during an incredibly difficult time."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.