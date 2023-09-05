Covid-19 autumn booster programme launched in Guernsey
- Published
The Covid-19 autumn vaccination booster programme has been launched in Guernsey.
The majority of vaccines will be delivered at local GP practices.
The States of Guernsey vaccination team will deliver the vaccines to those unable to visit their GP surgery and for children aged six months to 11 years in clinical risk groups.
Arrangements are being made to send the vaccine to the GP practice in Alderney and to deliver necessary doses to Sark.
Booster vaccinations are available for:
- Anyone aged 65 and over
- Residents in a care home for older adults
- Anyone aged six months and over who is in a clinical risk group
- Front-line health and social care workers
- Individuals aged 12 to 64 who are household contacts, as defined in the Green Book, of people with immunosuppression
- Individuals aged 16 to 64 years who are carers, as defined in the Green Book, and staff working in care homes for older adults
The States of Guernsey said invitations were being sent out to eligible islanders with the first clinics beginning on 18 September.
