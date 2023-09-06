Guernsey mental health strategy published
- Published
Government plans to promote good mental health across the whole population of Guernsey have been unveiled.
The Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy has been published following public consultation after two reviews in 2018 and 2022.
The government said the new strategy works across all steps of mental health from self-management of symptoms to crisis support.
The strategy will cover policy in the island for the next six years.
The Committee for Health and Social Care said the goal was for individuals to be resilient and to feel confident in managing their mental health, with support from their community networks and more formal services where required.
It said this would be achieved by addressing four areas:
- Understanding and collating mental health data
- Raising awareness and ensuring fair access to services
- Improving gaps in service provision
- Responding to recommendations of external reviews
Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health Services, said: "This piece of work has been a true joint effort, with members from across the States of Guernsey, voluntary and private sector working in partnership to improve mental health for islanders.
"There is a welcome focus on the building blocks for good health such as housing, good pay, safe and accessible green spaces and good quality education."
An independent review of services in 2022 identified problems in areas of crisis response and prevention, and support for children and prisoners in Guernsey.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.