Alderney residents warned of e-cigarette fire risk
- Published
People in Alderney are being warned of the fire risk caused by e-cigarettes and vapes.
The States said the product's lithium batteries were potential hazards.
Dedicated waste bins have been provided at the Recycling Centre and Impot.
In the UK, the batteries are responsible for about 48% of all waste fires costing the UK economy some £158m annually, according to research by Eunomia Research & Consulting.
Lin Maurice, chair of the Alderney General Services Committee, said fires in recycling bins may lead to significant costs and a temporary reduction in the island's waste handling service.
She added: "E-cigarettes and vapes should not be disposed of in general household waste or public bins. We hope everyone who uses vapes will take heed and use the special bins provided to protect our people and the island."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk