Guernsey's largest Asian hornet nest removed by firefighters
The largest Asian hornet nest ever recorded in Guernsey has been removed by firefighters.
The Guernsey Asian Hornet Team said the nest was removed from an oak tree on La Vallette after reported sightings of the invasive insect nearby.
It said it was the ninth nest to be identified on the island since August.
Initial estimates suggested the nest could be up to 24 inches (61cm), experts said.
Francis Russell, the team's project co-ordinator, said the "race is on" to remove more nests before winter.
He said only five of the nine nests identified since August had been removed.
"Plans are under way to deal with the remaining nests where locations have made this particularly challenging," he said.
"As autumn approaches, the race is on to remove all the Asian hornet nests across the island."
Mr Russell said hundreds of new Asian hornet queens would be produced if nests were not promptly removed.
"If nests remain in place and are not dealt with as a matter of urgency, the production of a new generation of queens will be triggered, with a large secondary nest capable of producing as many as 300-500 queens," he said.
"These would then hibernate on the island over the winter causing further problems for the following year."
Jon Le Page, chief fire officer at Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service, said it was the first time the island's firefighters had supported the removal of an Asian hornet nest.
Firefighters used a 32m (104ft) ladder to remove the nest.
Islanders who spot an Asian hornet are encouraged to take a photo and observe the flight path before reporting the sighting to the Asian Hornet Team.
