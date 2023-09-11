Guernsey: States to review student grants application process
The States of Guernsey will review the student finance grant application process before the end of this political term, it has said.
It comes as some students have struggled to secure funding for their studies due to the way grants are calculated.
As a result, some have called for the system to be reassessed.
One of the things the review will consider is the criteria by which applications are considered.
The process for student grant assessment has been unchanged for several years, and predates the current committee.
Local student Eloise, who is heading into her second year at university, said she had narrowly missed out on a grant from the States because her family income put her just outside the eligibility criteria.
She said she had reapplied for a grant, but had still not had a reply from the States.
Grace, who did not want her real name used, said she was "lucky" to have received a grant, despite it not having risen with inflation,
"It's still a good amount of money, you know, and it's a grant, not a loan, so I'm not coming out of uni in thousands of pounds worth of debt," she said.
