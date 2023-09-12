Boulder repair works start at Bordeaux
A bank of boulders that provides protection for part of Guernsey's east coast is being repaired.
A week-long project at Bordeaux headland involves replacing some existing boulders which have slumped or fallen during winter storms.
Small sections of the coastal defence are also due to be rebuilt.
During the work some areas of the car park at Les Petils will be cordoned off for the storage of machinery overnight.
The States said most of the work would be carried out from the beach side.
However, contractors would also be working on the coast path area to repair the top section of the boulder bank.
