Guernsey schools get online teaching resource
- Published
An online teaching resource is now available to all schools in Guernsey.
BecomingX Education gives teachers access to more than 200 lessons, assemblies and activities covering Years 4-13.
It includes films from inspirational speakers as well as practical insights from leading educators, academics and experts.
The service is free to all primary and secondary schools following sponsorship from accounting company, KPMG.
Nick Hynes, Guernsey's Director of Education, said: "Education is not all about academia.
"While it is of course a very important part of our curriculums, wider learning of general life skills is also essential.
"BecomingX Education will be important in helping us to teach those lessons to our island's students, and the messages are only made more powerful through the involvement of some of the world's highest achievers."
