Guernsey puffin sculptures sell for £98,000 at auction
- Published
A collection of 60 puffin sculptures have sold for more than £98,000.
The artworks were part of Guernsey's annual Puffin Parade which is held between April and August to celebrate the birds' arrival on the island.
They were created in the Philippines and decorated by local artists, clubs and community groups.
Money raised from the auction on Tuesday at St Pierre Park Hotel will go to the parade's organisers - the GSPCA, Autism Guernsey and other charities.
GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said: "The Guernsey Puffin Parade has been such an incredible event.
"There are so many [people] to thank and despite being a long day from getting them all in place to the auction we really couldn't believe how amazing we have been supported."
The 4ft sculptures were on display at various locations including businesses, schools, churches, restaurants and landmarks.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk