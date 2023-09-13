Rise in Guernsey wait times for ADHD and autism assessments
Children could wait up to 18 months for an autism referral in Guernsey, government figures have shown.
For adults, wait times are currently between six and 12 months.
The figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request, show the wait for ADHD referrals is about four months for children and adults.
Health and Social Care (HSC) said it would continue to address wait times, but additional resources must be considered in its budget.
Julie's daughter has been on the children's autism waitlist for about eight months.
She was told that without a diagnosis, there was very little that could be done to help.
Julie said: "I don't understand why it takes 18 months to assess a child that so obviously needs help."
Maryke Hauptfleisch, from Autism Guernsey, said an early diagnosis of autism for children could "pave the way for an early intervention", while teens and adults often "seek a diagnosis for validation".
"Some [people] are content with just a self-diagnosis, concerned about the stigma or 'negative' label a diagnosis can bring. But most of our clients - when diagnosed - have found it life changing," she said.
Martine Ellis, who was supported by the charity, said a recent diagnosis of autism had allowed her to understand herself better.
"There is no downside to knowing more about yourself," she said.
Ms Ellis said there were limited services for people in her "situation", which is "adults who are employed and seemingly functioning well in society".
Clinical Psychologist Dr Arthur Pearce, who has founded a private firm to provide diagnosis, said research suggested delays in diagnosis had been proven to have negative impacts on mental health, wellbeing and quality of life.
HSC said: "Demand for ADHD and autism referrals in the bailiwick has increased in line with national increases in referrals and diagnosis.
"The diagnostic teams continue to work as efficiently as possible to see individuals and families in as timely a way as current resources allow, but we appreciate and understand the frustration and distress while waiting.
"Work continues to scope out options available to address waiting times being experienced. However, any additional resource has to be considered alongside the other spending priorities identified within HSC."
It said with regard to assessments for children, it was important the assessment carried out was thorough and robust, because it was "potentially giving a lifelong diagnosis".
HSC said: "We consider all information on record and tailor each assessment accordingly.
"We have a multi-disciplinary team with representation from Community Paediatrics, Clinical Psychology, Highly Specialist Speech and Language Therapist and Specialist Neurodevelopmental Practitioner in order to consider differential diagnoses and to reach a decision in line with the diagnostic criteria."
