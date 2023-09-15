Sark census puts population at 562
- Published
Sark's first official census in 52 years has put the island's population at 562.
The data, which was collected on 27 April 2022, showed the average age of Sark residents was 51.4 years old, which is higher than the average in Guernsey and England.
It also found just over a quarter of residents were born in Sark or Guernsey.
The last census in 1971 put the island's population at 493.
The census showed more than half of the island's residents had lived in Sark for more than 10 years and that 351 people were of working age, which is those aged 16-64.
Islanders were given 10 days to complete the survey that asked questions about marital status, health, ethnic group and employment.
The census identified 290 private dwellings and five hotels.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.