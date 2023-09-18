Guernsey solar farm application submitted
A planning application for a large-scale solar farm on a glasshouse site has been submitted.
The plans for Les Abreuveurs Solar Farm Project have been submitted by Rubis Channel Islands.
Fuel supplier Rubis wants to build the solar farm on the former site of Fresh Guernsey Herbs.
A decision on the application for the 8.33 acre farm, which is a similar size to eight football pitches, will be decided at a later date.
Nick Crolla, head of sales and marketing at Rubis, told BBC Radio Guernsey: "It is going to be the largest solar project in Guernsey.
"The aim is to connect it directly to the grid so then it would be providing clean energy to all members.
"It is going to be about 1% of the island's usage so quite a significant proportion of the island's requirement."
