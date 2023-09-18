Health fair returns to Guernsey prison
A health fair has returned to Guernsey prison as it partners with charities to advise inmates on services.
Experts in fields such as mental health and addiction visited the prison on Friday to give advice and support.
George Collenette, senior officer at Guernsey Prison, said health was important to the prisoners' rehabilitation.
"It is good to have these organisations directly feeding the information to them," he said.
