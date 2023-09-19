Free parking time to halve at Guernsey Airport
Free parking at Guernsey Airport is to be cut from one hour to 30 minutes from 1 October.
Drivers parking at the airport for between 30 and 60 minutes would need to buy a £2 ticket, bosses said.
There would also be an increase in long-stay charges, with the fee for parking for between 24 and 48 hours going up from £24 to £40, they added.
Guernsey Ports said it hoped the rises would raise an extra £200,000 in 2024 and free up more spaces at peak times.
James Underwood, from Guernsey Ports, said the charges were part of plans to reduce reliance on taxpayer funding.
"Any revenue that we can raise through parking contributes towards the ports' operating costs helps to address the current income shortfall, and reduces the amount that needs to be raised through other charges." he said.
