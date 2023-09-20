Doctor in Guernsey privilege row has 'been through hell'
The doctor at the centre of a row over parliamentary privilege has described the last year and a half as "hell".
Dr Sandie Bohin was named in the States of Guernsey by Deputy Gavin St Pier in a speech on safeguarding concerns.
Mr St Pier was found to have not abused privilege, but Dr Bohin said she was "disappointed" in the investigation and what she considered "an inference" that she had harmed a child.
In response, Mr St Pier said concerns were raised about children seen by her.
He made the statement in the States in April 2022, and was found by a majority of three to two by a Privileges Panel to have not abused privilege.
His speech related to a formal investigation referenced in the 2021 Responsible Officer report on health regulation, prepared by States Medical Director Dr Peter Rabey.
It mentioned an investigation into safeguarding concerns and that Dr Bohin was given words of advice although no allegations were made.
A Learning Report into the situation has yet to be published, with Deputy St Pier calling for its release.
Dr Bohin said she was "extremely disappointed" in the Privileges Panel's investigation, which she called "opaque".
She said: "The last year and a half has been absolute hell.
"The inference was I had harmed a child, which, as a paediatrician, is a terrible accusation.
"An investigation was made into my practices at the behest of Mr St Pier, I was found not to have done anything wrong and he can't accept that."
After the Privilege Panel's report, Mr St Pier complained the process had been "deeply frustrating" and the allegation "should have been dismissed at the first instance".
Dr Bohin said Mr St Pier had "undermined islanders' faith in local medical professionals" and colleagues had questioned whether they should make safeguarding referrals.
Medical Specialist Group (MSG) chairman Dr Steve Evans said he was worried about the situation "potentially undermining" faith in the MSG, which is contracted to provide secondary healthcare, as "people need to have confidence in medical services".
The BBC has contacted the Health and Social Care Committee, which submitted the original complaint that led to the Privileges Panel investigation for a comment.
Mr St Pier is still subject to conduct complaints from the MSG, Dr Bohin and British Medical Association, and the BBC understands he is appealing against a report finding he did break the code of conduct.
Deputy St Pier told the BBC: "It is factually correct that Dr Bohin was the named doctor for safeguarding at the time that the Responsible Officer, Dr Peter Rabey, commissioned an independent investigation following concerns raised by a number of families, three of whose children had been seen by Dr Bohin.
"That investigation gave rise to the still unpublished Learning Report and 'words of advice in relation to the concern' for Dr Bohin, as reported by Dr Rabey in his 2021 annual report.
"The Learning Report also found bias if families 'were inclined to seek second opinions and alternative approaches'.
"The Privileges Panel's findings are in the public domain for all to read."
