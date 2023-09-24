Guernsey public get chance to critique public finances
People in Guernsey will have a chance to discuss the sustainability of public finances with the Chief Minister.
Residents will be able to raise questions with Deputy Peter Ferbrache on 5 October at Les Cotils.
It will form part of the States' debate around the Funding and Investment Plan and Capital Portfolio.
The island's public finances are said to be facing a growing annual shortfall as demand rises for essential services, in particular health care and pensions.
The States said it was also an "opportunity to agree a plan for investing in Guernsey's essential public infrastructure, including housing, the hospital and education facilities, following years of under-investment".
Deputy Ferbrache said: "The States debate in October deals with a number of complex issues, which are all unavoidably linked."
"How can we ensure investing in our infrastructure is affordable? How do we ensure our tax system is fair and those on the lowest incomes are protected? We believe we have a plan that can achieve the best outcome for Guernsey, but many people have questions and views which I am keen to discuss."
