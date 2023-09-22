A&E under increased pressure as demand rises
- Published
Accident and Emergency patients are being told to expect increased wait times as demand for services increases.
Patients with non-life threatening conditions will have to wait longer to see a doctor and could be sent to the out of hours GP service to be triaged.
The States of Guernsey said the annual attendance at the emergency department was previously about 15,000 patients.
Over the past five years the figure has steadily risen and is forecast to hit 23,000 by the end of 2023.
'Increase in workload'
Dr Mat Dorrian, Emergency Department Consultant and Guernsey representative of the BMA, said the department continues to "deliver excellent care for all patients of all ages with all problems".
He added that the department appreciated people's patience "as we manage the significant increase in our workload".
He said he would encourage anyone with non-urgent conditions to contact their GP surgery during normal working hours.
"Plans for Phase 2 of the Hospital Modernisation Programme... would provide a larger emergency department with increased capacity to cope with the increasing demands on services," he added.