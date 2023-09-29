Anti-discrimination law comes into force on Sunday
- Published
Changes to Guernsey's discrimination laws come into force on Sunday.
It will criminalise discrimination on the grounds of disability, carer status, race, religion or belief, and sexual orientation.
The Prevention of Discrimination Ordinance will cover employment, provision of goods and services, accommodation, and membership of clubs and associations.
The States began talks about discrimination legislation in 2003.
The first form of the legislation, prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of sex, marriage, and gender reassignment in employment, was introduced in 2006.
In 2013, the States of Guernsey unanimously agreed to develop proposals for discrimination legislation to protect disabled people and carers.
'Free and equal'
In 2018, the States of Guernsey unanimously agreed to extend this to the development of proposals for a piece of legislation to cover multiple grounds of protection.
Last year, proposals to exempt small businesses from the legislation were thrown out by the States.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security said: "The principle that all people should be free and equal lies at the very heart of our democracy.
"The reputation, legitimacy and credibility of our government is partially based on our visible commitment to ensuring that all of our citizens and visitors have a fair and equal chance to participate in our society. No one should be left behind or systematically excluded.
"No one should be denied opportunities, to have somewhere to live, to have a job, or an education, just because of personal characteristics that should be irrelevant."
Mr Roffey said that "some specific parts of the Ordinance will come into force at later dates", including a part prohibiting discrimination in education.
To coincide with the legislation, a new Employment and Equal Opportunities service has been introduced to give guidance on matters of discrimination.
It will offer free pre-complaint conciliation to try to help people to resolve employment and discrimination issues early, with the aim of reducing the number of formal complaints made.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk