Guernsey airport runway extension plans defeated
Plans to extend Guernsey's airport runway to 1,623m to allow larger planes to land have been defeated.
Deputy Simon Vermeulen, Guernsey Party Leader, argued for an extension to the current 1,463m runway in the next two years.
His proposals were defeated by 28 votes to four after one day's debate.
Deputies supported Economic Development's plans to delay an extension until the next time the runway was resurfaced.
Responsibility for that decision has also been passed to the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB).
Mr Vermeulen, a long-time supporter of a longer runway, had argued an extended runway would lead to economic growth in Guernsey.
"We've needed it for many years and this was the right solution for Guernsey to provide more growth," he said.
"Perhaps with this decision not everyone is as pro-growth as I am."
Deputy Neil Inder, Economic Development president, encouraged States members to back his committee's plans to hand responsibility for any future runway extension to the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB).
He told the States the issue of a runway extension was "not a matter for the Economic Development Committee" but a matter "for a more commercialised ports board, when they understand the more holistic approach.
"Rather than one committee deciding on the view of its members, that it should extend the runway in isolation of all other concerns," he said.
Many deputies expressed their concerns an extension would have a negative impact on States-owned airline Aurigny.
Analysis by John Fernandez, BBC Radio Guernsey's Political Reporter
This is a debate this assembly needed to have.
Otherwise, it would remain one of these unanswered questions.
Today's decision draws a line under any chance of a runway extension in this political term, and likely moving forward.
Could it happen in the next decade? No States can bind the next, so it could be discussed again.
But with little political appetite this term, no clamour from the leading business groups and a handover to committee who are unlikely to make a decision to extend any time soon, it appears unlikely Guernsey will see a longer runway and the Easyjets and Ryanairs of the world any time soon.
