Parking fines set to double in Alderney
- Published
Parking fines in Alderney could double from the beginning of November.
A fixed penalty ticket of £20 can currently be issued to drivers who break parking rules.
The General Services Committee is now suggesting it should go up to £40 after a request from the island's police force.
It is the first time the rate has been reviewed since 2006, and the suggested change would bring it in line with Guernsey.
Although public parking is free in Alderney, drivers have to display a disc in certain zones showing the time they arrived.
Fixed penalty tickets can be issued to those who park over time, fail to set their parking clock, or reset it without moving their vehicle.
Alderney Police said they had noticed the difference parking fines have made to drivers' offences.
Lin Maurice, chairwoman of the General Services Committee, said: "It was noted that the issuing of fixed penalty notices to offending vehicles had seen a dramatic improvement in some areas in parking discipline."
Alderney States will decide whether to make the change at its meeting on 11 October.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.