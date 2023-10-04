Doctors 'appalled' at Guernsey privilege abuse row naming
- Published
The organisation which represents doctors in Guernsey says it's "appalled" a local doctor was named in the island's parliament last year.
In a speech about concerns about the local health service in April 2022, Deputy Gavin St Pier named Dr Sandie Bohin as the Named Doctor for Safeguarding in Guernsey.
Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee complained that Mr St Pier had abused parliamentary privilege.
He was cleared in an investigation.
The Guernsey branch of the British Medical Association (BMA) said it was "disappointed" by the recent privileges panel decision and asked the States to reassure local medics "this decision does not reflect a disregard for the wellbeing of their members generally".
Following the publishing of the findings of the privilege panel, Dr Bohin said the last year and a half since she was named had been "hell".
Mr St Pier said the process had been "frustrating" and that the complaint should have been dismissed at the beginning.
In a statement the Guernsey branch of the BMA said this situation "raised grave concerns" for members.
It said: "The fact that the privilege panel felt this was acceptable raises grave concerns amongst our members about their ability to practice with confidence in an environment where vindication through official investigation provides no protection against personal attack from politicians.
"The BMA is appalled that despite this she was named in parliament in relation to this investigation and had her professional credibility questioned in the most public way..."
A spokesperson for Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee said: "The committee will be discussing and reflecting on all elements of the debate as soon as possible, to decide any further action needed."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.