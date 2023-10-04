Helpline for first Guernsey sexual assault centre launched
- Published
A helpline for Guernsey's first Sexual Assault Referral Centre is now live.
The centre, open 24 hours a day, is staffed by trained crisis workers offering support and advice on cases of sexual assault or abuse.
Manager Charlie Cox said the helpline was available to anyone.
She said: "The public can speak to a trained member of the team, whether their experience was recent or a long time ago.
"There is no pressure to do anything following the call and our team will be guided by what is best for the person calling."
The centre will begin to provide forensic examinations service for victims of sexual abuse from January, avoiding yje need to go directly to the police.
Ms Cox added: "We know that it can be really difficult to talk about sexual assault and that it is hard to process what has happened to you."
The centre, above the Choices Centre at North Plantation, is not directly linked to the criminal justice system.
