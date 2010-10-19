Image caption Treasury minister Anne Craine said there had been a fall in long term unemployed

The number of people unemployed in the Isle of Man has fallen, the Treasury has said.

In September, 748 people were registered unemployed on the island - equivalent to 1.7%. This compares to 771 in August.

Treasury minister Anne Craine said only the retail sector reported job losses last month.

Mrs Craine said the figures "reflect the ongoing strength in the economy and indeed across most sectors".

She added: "Particularly pleasing is the success in reducing long-term unemployment.

"At the end of September there were 104 people who had been on the unemployment register for more than a year, 27 fewer than just three months earlier."