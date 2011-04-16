GP surgery in Michael school classroom scrapped
Plans to open a part-time surgery in a classroom at an Isle of Man school have been scrapped after most residents rejected the proposals.
The Department of Health had wanted to use a spare classroom at Michael Primary School.
Villagers were consulted on the idea and 62% voted against.
The department said it would seek to extend its planning approval for the village's current part-time surgery at Cannan Court.
Minister for Health David Anderson MHK said: "It is disappointing that a unique community facility at the heart of the village is not to progress, but I recognise that the majority of those who responded to the questionnaire were content with the status quo."
