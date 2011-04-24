Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Burglary attempt at Sound Cafe and Visitor Centre

  • 24 April 2011

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a tourist attraction on the Isle of Man.

A number of external doors were damaged at the Sound Cafe and Visitor Centre near Cregneash, which has a view of the Calf of Man and the Sound.

Officers said there had been an attempt to make a forced entry at the premises sometime between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Port Erin police station.

