Image caption At least 5,000 pot holes and defects have been repaired in the Isle of Man

The government has announced progress in repairing the Manx roads after the extreme weather last winter.

The work has so far cost £730,000, an amount which had to be taken from other parts of the infrastructure budget.

Since November 2010 the government has received about 500 reports of road damage a month.

Infrastructure Minister Phil Gawne said: "The workforce has really pulled out all the stops to get the roads back into a serviceable condition".

He added: "I also want to thank the public, both for their diligence in reporting defects and their patience whilst the recovery work has been under way".

It is estimated that at least 5,000 potholes and defects have been repaired so far and the government is stressing that this work is ongoing.

Areas such as the Archallagan Road, the Cordeman Road the St Marks to Ballasalla Road and the Creg ny Baa Back Road have been resurfaced.

It is thought all the island's roads will be in a stable state of repair by the end of May.