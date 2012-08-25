Image caption Steve Osborne was well-known in the local racing scene

A Manx Grand Prix rider has died after he was hurt in a crash on the final full qualifying session for the event.

Steve Osborne, 60, from the Isle of Man, came off at Alexander Drive, just before Quarterbridge, on the first lap of qualifying on Friday.

He was airlifted to Nobles Hospital but later died.

Event organisers the Manx Motor Cycle Club paid tribute to Mr Osborne, who was an IT consultant with the Isle of Man Government.

It said in a statement: "Steve first competed on a home-built BSA Bantam with the Formula Bantam Racing Club at Llandow in 1967 at the age of 16.

'Great loss'

"He was an enthusiastic competitor and took part in meetings at many of the UK's leading circuits including Cadwell Park, Snetterton, Mallory Park, Brands Hatch as well as races on the Isle of Man including the Southern 100."

Harvey Garton, Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, added: "Steve was one of the great characters around the Manx Grand Prix paddock and was a well known figure in the local racing scene.

"It's a great loss to the sport and on behalf of the club I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to his son Stuart and his friends and family."

The qualifying session was halted at 19:05 BST on Friday and officially abandoned 15 minutes later.