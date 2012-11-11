Image caption War veterans were among those laying wreaths at the memorial

Hundreds of people have attended a special service at St Thomas's Church in Douglas to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The service was conducted by the Rev Ian Bradywill and started and finished with a parade involving members of the island's military community.

It began at 10:00 GMT and included an address by the island's Archdeacon, the Venerable Andrew Brown.

Following the service the parade marched to the war memorial to observe the two minutes' silence at 11:00 GMT.

Many war veterans then laid wreaths at the memorial.

A spokesman for Douglas Borough Council said: "The silence was an opportunity to remember service personnel who have died in all conflicts since World War I."

Several other services were also held across the island to mark the day.