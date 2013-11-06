Image caption Two buses were used in a month-long trial earlier this year on the island's roads

Bendy buses will not be introduced in the Isle of Man after two were trialled on the island's roads.

The Department of Community, Culture and Leisure (DCCL) ran the trial as bendy buses can carry more passengers than the double decker buses in use.

It claimed the buses could save the department about £300,000.

However, the Council of Ministers decided against the introduction of the buses after an independent evaluation was carried out.

DCCL minister Graham Cregeen said his department would "continue to consider all options for increased efficiency".

The department is aiming to save about £1m a year as part of the Manx government attempts to rebalance its finances.

Mr Cregeen said: "The department is continuing to explore alternative options to deliver the level of savings required whilst still being able to deliver services."

A series of cost-saving measures were implemented when the UK brought an end to a VAT agreement, which left a £75m a year hole in the island's income.

The independent assessor of the articulated bus trial, Brendan O'Friel, said "serious issues" would now have to be faced.

"If the savings the department had hoped to make from the introduction of articulated buses are not practical then of course there will be huge pressure on them to make other savings," he said.

There had been widespread concern the buses would not be suitable on the island's roads including concerns from within the Department of Infrastructure.