The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been closed after a number of vehicles got stuck in snow, police have confirmed.

The road has been closed between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg ny Baa until further notice.

A police spokesman said "motorists should take extra care on the island's roads after overnight snow".

Higher Foxdale, Maughold and Richmond Hill in Braddan are also described as "very slippery".

The Department of Infrastructure's gritters are currently working to clear affected routes.