Isle of Man festive drink drive numbers fall
The number of people arrested and charged with drink driving offences during Christmas on the Isle of Man is down from last year, said police.
Three people were charged and 12 arrested- compared with 19 arrests and 16 charges in 2011.
This year's crackdown included "undercover covert police vehicles".
Sgt Allan Thompson said: "Some are still stupid enough to risk drink driving but the reduction is something the police are proud to report."
From 12 December, the Never Drink and Drive message was issued across the island using beer mats, bar runners and Christmas cards that included information on late night bus times and taxi numbers.
