Isle of Man crash victim Lucia Porter 'lit up a room'
- Published
The mother of a girl who died in a car crash in the Isle of Man has said she had a "smile which lit up a room."
Lucia Porter, 14, died in the crash on the Switchback near Peel, on Saturday.
Her body was found in a car, believed to have contained eight teenagers. Seven were taken to Noble's Hospital after the crash and all have now been discharged after treatment.
Police said a "number have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving".
Lucia's mum Julie said the loss has left a "massive gap."
She said: "We chose her name because it means light and her smile lit up a room. She was very well liked and was a joy to be around."
Her daughter was studying at St Ninian's high school and was excelling in both music and art.
Head teacher Andy Fox said she was a "highly creative individual."
More than 4,000 people have joined a Facebook group to pay their own tributes.
Around 1,000 people have also signed an online petition calling for a speed limit to be imposed on the stretch of road known as the Switchback.
It was created by 16-year-old Lewis Barritt who was involved in a previous crash on the same stretch of road as a passenger.
He said: "I knew the road was dangerous but after this crash I had to so something.
"There are blind corners and dips everywhere."
Infrastructure minister Laurence Skelly MHK said the accident had highlighted the need for increased legislation and education for inexperienced drivers.
He said: "We are in a unique position with young people able to drive at 16 and we are looking to accelerate a review into the area and consult with police over accident hotspots."
Mrs Porter added: "I would urge any parents who have teenagers who can drive to speak to them and use Lucia as an example of the tragic consequences that can come about".
Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.