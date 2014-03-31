IoM schools search for T E Brown portraits
Schools have been asked to "dig out" historic portraits issued 100 years ago to help celebrate the work of Manx national poet, Thomas Edward Brown.
The works were handed out to all IoM schools in May 1914.
They are now being asked "to put the portraits back in pride of place" to mark the year of culture.
A education department spokesman said it was an attempt to raise the awareness of the poet's work amongst island youngsters.
He added: "T E Brown is one of our greatest ever cultural figures.
It will be fascinating to see how many of these portraits still exist, whether still on walls or stored away in attics or archives, and to raise the awareness of today's pupils to Brown's work in this culturally significant year."
Brown, was born in Douglas on the 5 May 1830 and his works include Betsy Lee and Old John and Other Poems.