Isle of Man Glasgow flight link introduced

Chief Minister Allan Bell was met in Glasgow by Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond

New flights between the Isle of Man and Glasgow are set to begin this month, an airline has announced.

Citywing said it plans to operate nine services a week between the island and Scotland "with a view to increasing that number as demand rises".

Isle of Man Chief Minister Allan Bell said it would "stimulate tourism and business on both sides of the water".

He added: "It is particularly pleasing to see the new service in place ahead of the Commonwealth Games."

