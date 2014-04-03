Isle of Man concert marks designer Archibald Knox birthday
A concert marking the 150th anniversary of Archibald Knox's birthday, will celebrate the artist's "spirituality and creativity", organisers have said.
The internationally renowned Manxman was one of the foremost designers in the English Art Nouveau movement.
Breesha Maddrell, from Culture Vannin, said he took inspiration from the Isle of Man landscape.
She added: "The music from the concert has been chosen to celebrate his sense of place, spirituality and creativity".
Blue plaque
In 1899 Archibald Knox began designing for Liberty & Co and became known for his Celtic design work - much of which was inspired by ancient crosses on the Isle of Man.
The celebration concert, which is supported by Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin, will take place on 9 April in Peel Cathedral at 19:30.
It will include Manx music from Barrule, Caarjyn Cooidjagh and the cathedral choir.
The evening will incorporate a new commission from Culture Vannin called Eam y Feeaih (The Deer's Cry).
A blue plaque will also be unveiled on Wednesday at the end of Athol Street where Knox's family once lived.