A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured in a collision with a car on the Isle of Man.

The rider, who has not been named, was taken hospital in the UK after the accident on Wednesday on the island's Mountain Road.

A Manx constabulary spokesman said the collision had involved two motorbikes and one car.

"One of the motorcycle riders sustained serious injuries and has been flown to the UK for treatment," he said.

The road was closed for three hours after the crash and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.