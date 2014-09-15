Giant Minions raise £1,200 for Manx newborns
A field full of giant Minions has helped to raise more than £1,000 to help Isle of Man newborns, a fundraising group has said.
The brightly coloured 2.4m (8ft) straw bale creations near Ballasalla have attracted scores of onlookers over the weekend raising £1,200.
Designer Neil Taggart said the money will be donated to the Special Care Baby Unit at Noble's hospital.
The yellow characters star in the animated Despicable Me films.
The eye-catching creations were made by the Taggart family.
Marion Taggart said: "We have a fantastic community and we want to thank everyone who has already come to visit the Minions and donated.
"The Minion makers are overwhelmed to have counted over £1,200 in donations for the Special Care Baby Unit this weekend."
The installation will remain on display at Cross Four Ways until the weekend.