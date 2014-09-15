BBC News

Giant Minions raise £1,200 for Manx newborns

image copyrightFundraising for Nobles Twins Neonatal Cot
image captionMinions are small, yellow, cylindrical, creatures who have one or two eyes

A field full of giant Minions has helped to raise more than £1,000 to help Isle of Man newborns, a fundraising group has said.

The brightly coloured 2.4m (8ft) straw bale creations near Ballasalla have attracted scores of onlookers over the weekend raising £1,200.

Designer Neil Taggart said the money will be donated to the Special Care Baby Unit at Noble's hospital.

The yellow characters star in the animated Despicable Me films.

The eye-catching creations were made by the Taggart family.

Marion Taggart said: "We have a fantastic community and we want to thank everyone who has already come to visit the Minions and donated.

"The Minion makers are overwhelmed to have counted over £1,200 in donations for the Special Care Baby Unit this weekend."

The installation will remain on display at Cross Four Ways until the weekend.

