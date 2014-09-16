BBC News

Isle of Man residents invited to take part in Big Debate

Published
image captionMr Robertshaw MHK said the meetings would give a voice to the "silent majority"

Hundreds of residents are to be invited to take part in a series of debates to help shape the future of the Isle of Man government.

The Big Debate meetings will be held in Peel, Ramsey, Port Erin and Douglas.

Chris Robertshaw MHK said it was an "unprecedented exercise in democratic engagement" for the island.

He said the meetings would "embrace a variety of relevant issues including the size of government and modernising the welfare state".

