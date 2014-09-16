BBC News

Douglas railway station: £1.4m scheme outlined

Image source, Department of Infrastructure
Image caption,
An artist's impression of Douglas Railway Station includes a new glass canopy to increase seating

A £1.4m scheme to "preserve the integrity" of Douglas's 124-year-old railway station has been proposed by the Department of Infrastructure.

The scheme would include the improvement of passenger facilities, disabled access and a better commercial focus.

Phil Gawne MHK said the building had "suffered from a lack of investment over many years".

It was built in 1890 and put on the Protected Buildings Register in 1984.

Image caption,
The Isle of Man heritage railways are said to contribute £11m to the island's economy each year

Mr Gawne said the works would "preserve the integrity of the original exterior" but "transform the interior to ensure the station's future".

The plans include new retail space, refurbished ticket rooms, a first floor mezzanine and internal toilets.

The scheme will require planning consent from the Council of Ministers and full Tynwald support to progress.

